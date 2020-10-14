Image : Max van den Oetelaar

Top Product: Organic Face Maks (5-Pack) | $31 | Amazon

We’re more than six months into what’s likely the most life-changing event we will experience in our lifetimes. Six months of GO GO GO! and trying to survive, which has caused many of us to forget to take a moment to breathe and take care of ourselves. Amazon Prime Day offers deals on self-care products that might help you center yourself for a change. Skincare, hair care, and the less obvious luxurious sheets and vibrators. Read on, buy up, and take care of you.

Image : Inna Organic

Inna Organics is the first and only brand from Taiwan both EWG verified and COSMOS certified organic. These face masks are a great way to rejuvenate and relax.

R. Garriott shares this review on Amazon, “I am a TCM physician and really liked that I could find Chinese herbs being used. I also appreciate NATURAL ingredients and wouldn’t give my patients anything less. I will definitely be buying again!”

Get yours for 30% off today.

Image : Erin Condren

“I bought this for work and it’s the right size to throw in my purse and it laying flat is a plus,” PJDiaz writes in an Amazon review.

This journal comes in 22 different colors and patterns and lays flat, perfect for lefties. Journaling can help you express your feelings and work out your thoughts in the privacy of the pages. And because I like you, here’s where you can save 25% on an Erin Condren notebook for yourself, exclusively on Prime Day.

Image : Elina Organics

Elina Organics was founded by the celebrity esthetician Elina Fedotova. The brand used food-grade ingredients, all organic and handmade beauty products. With an incredible 4.8 stars on Amazon, customers are loving this oil control lotion.

Katherine Grady, writing about the product in an Amazon review, says, “I was doubtful that this would work and thought that I would continue to have to rely on my beloved oil blotters (I can fully grease up two sheets at any given moment). But after using this product for just a few days, I am a new woman!! I’ve been applying it in the mornings and it’s made a world of a difference.”

Treat yourself to a bottle of your own for 21% less, today only.

Image : Sleepletics

These Celliant performance sheets are both luxury and revolutionary, using a technology that’s intended to promote more restful sleep. A blend of patented Celliant polyester yarns and premium cotton, the combination creates a soft and wrinkle-resistant fabric. For Prime Day, clip the coupon on-site for a whopping 45% discount.

Image : Puracy

Fall is coming and this soap and lotion set promotes good hygiene AND smells like the forest. This set is non-toxic and plant-based, so it’s not horrible for the environment and has no harsh chemicals.

“My wife has a sensitive nose, so she was hesitant to try the set fearing the Balsam scent would be overpowering. She was pleasantly surprised at the fresh, cozy scent,” writes Kyle Lute in an Amazon review. “It is the usual high quality that Puracy provides, which is why we took a chance to try it. We’re so glad we did! We especially love the dark labels with the artist’s signature!”

Lather up with 25% off Puracy hand soap and lotion through the end of the day.

Image : Satisfyer

I think this quote from Glamour Magazine writer Suzannah Weiss says everything you need to know about this suction vibrator. “I’ve always wondered whether multiple orgasms were a myth. I know some people have them, but I personally have a long ‘refractory period,’ during which I couldn’t go again if I wanted to—which I do. But when I first tried the Satisfyer Pro 2, I was able to have three orgasms in one night (though not one session).”

Superfood Hair Care

Image : Teadora

Teadora is a US-made, vegan shampoo, and conditioner set, which is also cruelty-free. The products use acai, buruti, and cupuacu which helps protect your hair from some of the effects of heat, UV rays, and stress. This helps your hair stay healthier and bring back its shine. In addition to promoting think healthy hair, purchasing this hair care set helps the brand with its rainforest preservation goal. Their mission is to replant 1 million trees to help preserve the rainforest. Try it out for 30% off on Amazon.

Image : PureSOL

“I bought these to help with my dark circles that result from lack of sleep raising 3 little ones,” B&L-T writes in an Amazon review. “I love how these eye patches are cool to the touch and easy to position on my face. Good value for the money.”

These gold eye masks are marked down 25% and are perfect for rejuvenating and relaxing, as well as reducing puffiness. Pop them in the fridge for a real cooling treat.