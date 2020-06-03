It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Bespoke Post Is Giving You 25% off Your First Themed Subscription Box

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBespoke Post Deals
25% off Your First Box | Bespoke Post | Promo code BP25
Image: Bespoke Post

Subscription boxes aren’t for everyone, and Bespoke Post knows this. Because some of us DON’T like surprises, the way their subscription boxes work is this: You take a quiz, they choose a box based on your interests, and then you can either switch it out for something else or cancel your order altogether. At no cost. Try it out risk-free for 25% less using the promo code BP25. Given the usual $45/box price, that brings it down to around $34.

Depending on how you answer their questions, you could end up with vastly different results from mine. While I’m getting Barebones’ “The Ultimate Tool” outdoor knife, a Baselight gold moss and activated charcoal scrub bar (otherwise known as soap), and an Audubon bird call, you might see a whiskey glass, cigars, and a weekender Hawaiian button-up in yours. If so, hit me up and let’s trade because that is way more what I need right now.

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

