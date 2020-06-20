It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Bentgo Boxes Are Essential For Kids’ Lunches and They’re Down to $21

Andrew Hayward
Bentgo Kids Prints 5-Compartment Lunch Boxes | $21 | Amazon Lightning Deal
Bentgo Kids Prints 5-Compartment Lunch Boxes | $21 | Amazon Lightning Deal
Bentgo Kids Prints 5-Compartment Lunch Boxes | $21 | Amazon Lightning Deal

If you have a child and you’re packing lunches on a semi-regular basis, then you need a Bentgo Kids Box. These leak-proof plastic boxes have silicone-sealed compartments to let you send along a complete meal without worry of things getting mixed up and messy.

Right now, Amazon has ‘em on Lightning Deal for just $21, which is nearly half-off the list price. They’re available in a handful of styles but selling fast, so hit those links below while you still can!

