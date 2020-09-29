It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Bellesa's Top Sellers Are 15% off the Rest of the Month

Sheilah Villard
15% off September's Best Vibes | Bellesa | Use Code BESTSELLER
Image: Bellesa

From now until the end of September take 15% over 30 of Bellesa’s best selling vibes and even lubes. All the crowd-pleasers are included like the Satisfyer Pro 2 ($50). Just remember to use the code BESTSELLER at checkout just in case it doesn’t prompt you. But there’s quite the variety here so it’s not all just for the ladies.

You’ve asked and I’ve heard you so let’s spotlight the Satisfyer Men 2.0 ($33). Gentlemen, you tweeted me and I listened. This is Bellesa’s top budget masturbator. Stimulate yourself and your savings. The interchangeable sleeve feels like the real deal and it’s a pretty demure design so no one is the wiser. Easy to clean, easy to use. You’ll love it, I promise.

Let me go ahead and include one of my favorites too, the Nirvana by Bellesa ($101). And it’s already on sale so you get it at an even deeper discount. I love everything Bellesa has designed. These ladies really know that they’re doing but this Nirvana Wand is tops. Combining tech and function it’s a fan favorite for a reason. It’s truly my wand and only.

Free shipping for orders over $29.

