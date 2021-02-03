Bellesa's Got Cute New Sweatshirts for up to 25% Off

Up to 25% off New Merch VDAY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Our pals at Bellesa have just released ten cute and clever cozy sweatshirts and soft tees. Grab 15% off when you add one to your winter collection, or grab any four crewnecks and save $39. This is one of their tiered deals, so the more you snag, the more you save.

Each sweatshirt is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy size up. T hey’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose . “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate, ” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. As mentioned, there are a few styles to pick from, and you’ll save $5 even if you choose just one. Plus, they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

These will all ship for free.

