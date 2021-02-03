It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle Deals

Bellesa's Got Cute New Sweatshirts for up to 25% Off

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
15
Save
Up to 25% off New Merch | Bellesa | Use Code VDAY
Up to 25% off New Merch | Bellesa | Use Code VDAY
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Up to 25% off New Merch | Bellesa | Use Code VDAY

Our pals at Bellesa have just released ten cute and clever cozy sweatshirts and soft tees. Grab 15% off when you add one to your winter collection, or grab any four crewnecks and save $39. This is one of their tiered deals, so the more you snag, the more you save.

Each sweatshirt is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy size up. They’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose. “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. As mentioned, there are a few styles to pick from, and you’ll save $5 even if you choose just one. Plus, they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

These will all ship for free.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

