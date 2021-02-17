Bellesa's Air Vibe Is Just $69 the Rest of the Day, Get It While It's Still in Stock

Air Vibe Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Air Vibe | $69 | Bellesa



Bellesa is giving you a treat for the rest of the day; take $50 off the Air Vibe and float into satisfaction with ease. If you’re into high-tech toys to stimulate two of the best zones, then this might be for you . The Cinetic Suction plays that C-Spot to perfection, while luxurious vibes hit the G -spot precisely. There are ten modes for each motor to achieve the ultimate in blended pleasure . Durable and flexible for all types and preferences. It’s made of soft body safe silicone and is waterproof. No code is needed; the discount will appear in the cart.



This will ship for free.

