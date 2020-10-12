Bellesa Sent Cardi B Toys and Cake for Her Bday and Now You Get 20% off Anything to Celebrate Too [Exclusive]

20% off Anything INVENTORY! Graphic : Gabe Carey

20% off Anything | Bellesa | Use Code INVENTORY!



Our pals at Bellesa aren’t just great to us they really enjoy spreading the love. On Cardi B’s 28th birthday this weekend not only did they send her a huge multitiered cake but they included a massive goodie box of their best sellers and favorites, 18 to be exact. Because Bellesa just can’t stop being so generous they are giving our lovely readers 20% off anything with the code INVENTORY!.

Advertisement

Here’s everything Cardi got for you glorious birthday: Air by Bellesa, Dea by Bellesa, Nirvana by Bellesa, Aurora by Bellesa, Satisfyer Pro 2, Satisfyer Pro 3, Jack Rabbit’s Thrusting Rabbit, Hidden Pleasure Panties Wireless, Impressions N5 Vibrating Dildo with Suction Cup, Midnight Lace Blindfold, Midnight Lace Collar/Leash, Midnight Lace Crop, Midnight Lace Paddle, Midnight Nipple Clips, We-Vibe Chorus, Womanizer Premium, Halo by Bellesa, A-Play Vibe Beginner Plug, and their Bras Suck Tee.

Looks like she received some of our favorites too including the Satisfyer Pro 2 and Bellesa’s Nirvana Wand. I personally can’t think of a better way to celebrate a birthday than with sugar, spice, and everything from Bellesa. If this wasn’t a WAP weekend for Cardi then I don’t know what would be.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Satisfyer Pro 2 Buy for $47 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code INVENTORY!

G/O Media may get a commission Nirvana by Bellesa Buy for $95 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code INVENTORY!

Free shipping on orders over $29.