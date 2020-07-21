Bellesa is Giving You a Satisfyer Pro 2 for Free With Any Order Over $79

Free Satisfyer Pro 2 SATISFY Photo : Bellesa

The Satisfyer Pro 2 is currently my number one. This is an amazing deal for such a proven and phenomenal product. It won’t be hard to get to that $79 minimum at Bellesa considering how many of their items are worthy of your attention. Just use the code SATISFY at check out to grab the best vibrator I’ve ever had for free, with the purchase of anything $20 or higher.

I’d also like to recommend the Aqua Sensitive Water-Based Lubricant if you need a great pairing with whatever you choose. But I guarantee you’ll be sublimely ::wink:: satisfied with anything you pick from my favorite toy company.

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

