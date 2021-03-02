Bellesa Is Celebrating International Women's Day With a Big Sale and Donating to a Good Cause

20% off Sitewide WOMENSDAY20 Image : Bellesa

O ur pals at Bellesa want to celebrate both Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with a sitewide sale. Until March 9, take 20% off anything. Honor yourself of your favorite lady with the gift of Bellesa. They’re also donating 5% of their sales to RAINN, which created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

If you need help picking something new, t he Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.



Bellesa has a ton of new merch, and it’s all included in the sale. Each of their sweatshirts is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up, they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose . “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. T here are a few styles to pick from, p lus they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

