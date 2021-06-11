Bellesa Celebrates Pride With a 20% off Sitewide Sale

20% off Sitewide Sale PRIDE20 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Our pals at Bellesa wanted to ring in Pride month with a sitewide sale. Take 20% off anything your heart and parts desire. This is a great time to grab a toy you’ve been on the fence about. If you are a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I hope June finds you well, and you can have a beautiful celebration this year. Bellesa has complied a few of their best sellers just for you. But I’ve got a few I’d like to recommend too. Once you pick, add PRIDE20 at checkout.

Speaking of fabulous, check out the Rock Candy Suga Daddy. Seven inches of pure purple fulfillment. This hunk of simulated man meat is extra thick and features twisted silicone to please all the spots, both G and P. The suction cup makes this harness compatible and adds a layer of adventure if this out of your realm . I have the smaller one on my bookshelf because, honestly, it’s just pretty to look at.

Need an accessory everyone can enjoy ? The Link Up Max Cock Ring creates a deeper and more stimulating connection, literally. While it doesn’t go up to eleven, it does get you to a solid ten with the most powerful vibes you’ve ever felt. Ultra-soft and textured, these rings help with stamina and sensitivity. Wanna make them pool rings? No problem, they’ll do just fine underwater or in the shower. And the memory chip remembers the last used setting, so you’ll never have to guess, although guessing can fun.



I’m enjoying recommend ing more boy toys this month so let’s keep that up . The Satisfyer Men Heat Vibration is warm, soft, and comfy. What about that doesn’t sound amazing? There are seventy vibes, three warming levels to select from for the ultimate relaxation vacation. Blow off as much steam as you need; make sure to clean your toys when you’re done.

Time for a new bottle of lube. Wicked’s Aqua Waterbased Lubricant was included with my Nirvana from Bellesa when I reviewed it last year. It’s not left my nightstand since. Wicked is hands down, my number one. It’s unbelievably silky and so slick on everything. It’s absolutely safe on your toys, your condoms, you, and your partner. There is zero sent, and it lasts; oh boy, does it last. The best is it’s in a super discreet and all black bottle, so no reason to hide it. I guarantee this will be your go-to once you try it.

Free shipping on orders over $4 9.