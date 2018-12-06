Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Call me a Luddite, but ebooks are not my jam. I know that they’re more suited for travel and take up less space in your life, but given the choice, I’ll go with the literal printed word every time.



I must not be the only one, if Barnes & Noble’s 50% off sale is any indication. More than 150 books are marked down; exclusive editions and signed copies are good places to start if you’re not sure what you’re looking for. And with tomes by Brandon Sanderson, William Shatner, Zora Neale Hurston, and even Justin Timberlake, you should have no problem hitting the $25 free shipping threshold.