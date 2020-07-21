It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Begin Backyard Bops With These Bluetooth Lawn Speakers From Vivitar

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
2-Pack: Bluetooth Lawn Speakers | $29 | SideDeal
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

If you’re spending more time outside because you’ve had enough of the indoors with lockdown you aren’t alone. Even if you are in a spot with sweltering heat right now you’re probably still trying to be outdoors for even a little bit. Take a little time and relax with good tunes as you catch a few rays. These Vivatar Bluetooth Lawn Speakers are 59% off today and here to the rescue.

Easy to place around the yard or pool depending on your musical needs and set up. They are waterproof so no worries about rain or sprinklers. They are rechargeable by USB and pair quickly with your phone for hours of listening pleasure. Cue up your summer playlist and get ready for the soothing sounds in your patio paradise.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

