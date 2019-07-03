Photo: Huckberry

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

40% Off Turkish Towels | Huckberry

Fourth of July is officially upon us, which means summer is in full swing. If you have plans to spend time at the beach, pool, lake, or anywhere near water this summer, you need a towel. Why not get a bunch while they’re on sale? Right now, you can get 40% off Turkish Towels during this Huckberry sale. Turkish towels are great because they are more absorbent than regular towels, but dry faster, while also feeling soft and luxurious. You can get Turkish Towels for as low as $22.