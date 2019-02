Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Want to jog your memory about the Jason Bourne series? The 4K Ultimate Collection Blu-ray is down to an all-time low $40 today on Amazon, which gets you three great films, a disc full of special features, and also Jason Bourne and The Bourne Legacy spin-off. And yes, the set includes digital copies as well.