Beef Up Your Switch's RPG Collection With Final Fantasy X/X-2 and XII for $20 Each

The Nintendo Switch is quietly becoming a home for RPGs. This year, we’ll see games like Bravely Default II and Monster Hunter Rise hit the system. They’ll join a massive library of games that include everything from Dragon Quest to Skyrim. If you’re looking to really beef up your collection, you can get a pair of Final Fantasy games (technically three) for $20 each at Best Buy. The sale includes a remaster collection that features both Final Fantasy X and X-2. You can also nab Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age while you’re at it. It’s going to be a long winter, so why not hunker down with some games, huh?