Beef up Your Blending Skills With $20 off Ninja's 1000-Watt Pro Blender

Ninja BL610 Professional Blender Graphic : Gabe Carey

Ninja BL610 Professional Blender | $80 | Google Shopping

Feeling a nutritional deficit during these hard times? Same here. In fact, I’ve started blending up frozen avocados, bananas, and kale to make up for the grossly unhealthy junk food habit I’ve picked up since I started working from home in mid-March. And I gotta say, it helps. You can do the same for yourself (and/or blend quarantinis more efficiently) with an $80 Ninja blender from Google Shopping via Target.

One of our readers’ favorite brands right now, Ninja Kitchen makes everything from air fryers to cold brew coffee makers; however they’re best known for their blenders. This extra-large 72 oz. blender yields high capacity AND high power. Blend smoothies , crush ice, puree, and process food today.

