At long last, the Kickstarter-backed BedJet 3 is launching in just over a week, and you have one last chance to preorder and save.

A single base unit will set you back $399 right now, down from the MSRP of $599. That’s more than Kickstarter backers had to pay, but on the bright side, you won’t have to wait for months.

BedJet 3 works by blowing heated or cooled air under your sheets to regulate your body temperature and help you sleep comfortably all night long. The new model is redesigned to look much nicer in your bedroom, and includes a dramatically improved remote control and Alexa support.