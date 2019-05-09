Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Need some pliers? Hard-wire cutters? A knife? Why buy all three when you can get a skeletool? We love to save money by buying one thing that actually functions as multiple things. The Leatherman Skeletool is seven tools in one. The stainless steel tool includes needlenose pliers, regular pliers, hard-wire cutters, 420HC combo knife, wire cutters, carabiner/bottle open, and a large bit driver. You can snag this for about $12 off on Amazon, which is an all-time low price.

