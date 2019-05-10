Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re on the market for a good kid’s gift, you can never go wrong with a teepee. Little kids (and adults too) love to hang out in forts and tents to chill and play. The Tazz Toys Kids Teepee Tent for Kids is on sale for $65 right now, and you can get an extra $10 off if you clip the coupon . This teepee comes with fairy lights already attached, so it’ll make for a magical experience for whoever you gift it to.