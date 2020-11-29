Become The Pagemaster With the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for Just $105

Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Kindle Paperwhite | $105| Amazon
You may have an iPad or another smart-device to use while you’re in bed, trying to fall asleep as you watch YouTube. However, it may be a great New Years resolution to look at buying something that only does one thing, and does it well.
This is where the Kindle Paperwhite comes in, where its backlit 300ppi e-ink display can easily load up a book and get you into a routine in bed, without being distracted by notifications or video.
If you also want to read it in the bath, then that won’t be a problem as its waterproof, all the while on a single charge of six weeks.