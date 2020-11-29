It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Become The Pagemaster With the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for Just $105

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Blyber Weekend
Blyber WeekendKinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsCyber Monday DealsCyber MondayHoliday 2020
69
Save
Kindle Paperwhite | $105 | Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite | $105 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Kindle Paperwhite | $105| Amazon

You may have an iPad or another smart-device to use while you’re in bed, trying to fall asleep as you watch YouTube. However, it may be a great New Years resolution to look at buying something that only does one thing, and does it well.

Advertisement

This is where the Kindle Paperwhite comes in, where its backlit 300ppi e-ink display can easily load up a book and get you into a routine in bed, without being distracted by notifications or video.

Advertisement

If you also want to read it in the bath, then that won’t be a problem as its waterproof, all the while on a single charge of six weeks.

Daryl Baxter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Books For 2-3 Year Olds That I've Bought (So Far)

Wi-Fi Down Again? Drop the Dropped Connections and Upgrade to the Best Wi-Fi Router

Suit up With the Best Black Friday 2020 Menswear Deals to Restock Your Wardrobe Essentials

Tune Into a New Roku: Ultra, Streaming Stick+, and Premiere Models Are All on Sale Right Now