It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Become the One Friend Who Knows How to DM With This D&D Dungeon Master's Guide for $25

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
1
Save
Dungeons &amp; Dragons Dungeon Master’s Guide | $25 | Amazon
Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Master’s Guide | $25 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Master’s Guide | $25 | Amazon

So, you know how friends are always like “oh my god, we should play Dungeons & Dragons,” only to realize that none of their buds know how to DM a game? You end up with this big stand off with no one wanting to learn how to do it, but everyone wanting to play regardless. If that scenario sounds familiar, it might be time to pick up this D&D Dungeon Master’s Guide for $25. This book is part of the holy trinity of D&D handbooks and will tell you everything you need to know about running a game. I won’t reveal the secrets contained within ... because I have no idea how to DM and should probably pick this up myself. Or I should make my friends do it. Yeah, let’s go with that one.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter