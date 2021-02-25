Become the One Friend Who Knows How to DM With This D&D Dungeon Master's Guide for $25

Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Master’s Guide | $25 | Amazon

So, you know how friends are always like “oh my god, we should play Dungeons & Dragons,” only to realize that none of their buds know how to DM a game? You end up with this big stand off with no one wanting to learn how to do it, but everyone wanting to play regardless. If that scenario sounds familiar, it might be time to pick up this D&D Dungeon Master’s Guide for $25. This book is part of the holy trinity of D&D handbooks and will tell you everything you need to know about running a game. I won’t reveal the secrets contained within ... because I have no idea how to DM and should probably pick this up myself. Or I should make my friends do it. Yeah, let’s go with that one.