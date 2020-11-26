It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Become the Hawk Man With Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 for $25

Giovanni Colantonio
Image: Activision
Holiday 2020
It’s time for a nostalgia trip: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is on sale for $25 at Best Buy. The remake of the skateboarding classics are a literal blast from the past, restoring the series to its former glory (let’s just collectively block out Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, shall we?). The collection adds robust online multiplayer options and a deep creative suite, allowing you to customize parks and skaters. Most of the songs you remember are still on the game’s soundtrack, alongside new jams by bands like FIDLAR and Screaming Females. And of course, you can play as the Hawk Man himself, Mr. Tony Hawk. What more can you ask for in a game?

