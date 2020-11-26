Become the Hawk Man With Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 for $25

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4) | $25 | Best Buy

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (XBO) | $25 | Best Buy

Advertisement

It’s time for a nostalgia trip: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is on sale for $25 at Best Buy. The remake of the skateboarding classics are a literal blast from the past, restoring the series to its former glory (let’s just collectively block out Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, shall we?). The collection adds robust online multiplayer options and a deep creative suite, allowing you to customize parks and skaters. Most of the songs you remember are still on the game’s soundtrack, alongside new jams by bands like FIDLAR and Screaming Females. And of course, you can play as the Hawk Man himself, Mr. Tony Hawk. What more can you ask for in a game?