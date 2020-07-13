Become the Gundam Scientist You Always Wanted to With This Wing Zero Model Kit

Gundam Wing Zero Model Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Model kits are a great and fun way to pass a few hours or even days given how intricate they can be. I’ve had a few from Bandai over the years and this Gundam one looks to be just as fulfilling once assembled. It’s 32% off the other kits available from Amazon today.

Everything snaps together so there’s no need for glue or any messy adhesives. I’d grab a model tool kit just in case because I’ve found it super helpful in getting smaller pieces out and putting them in place. The instructions do come in Japanese but the pictures are pretty easy to follow. This set builds the Endless Waltz redesign of Wing Zero. The upgrades to this one over previous models are that it’s easier to pose in both body and wings. It comes with the twin buster rifle, beam saber, and a display base. This beautiful recreation of mech designer Hajime Katoki is a great gift for any anime or Gundam fan you know.

