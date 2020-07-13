It's all consuming.
Become the Gundam Scientist You Always Wanted to With This Wing Zero Model Kit

Sheilah Villari
Gundam Wing Zero Model Kit | $43 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Gundam Wing Zero Model Kit | $43 | Amazon Gold Box

Model kits are a great and fun way to pass a few hours or even days given how intricate they can be. I’ve had a few from Bandai over the years and this Gundam one looks to be just as fulfilling once assembled. It’s 32% off the other kits available from Amazon today.

Everything snaps together so there’s no need for glue or any messy adhesives. I’d grab a model tool kit just in case because I’ve found it super helpful in getting smaller pieces out and putting them in place. The instructions do come in Japanese but the pictures are pretty easy to follow. This set builds the Endless Waltz redesign of Wing Zero. The upgrades to this one over previous models are that it’s easier to pose in both body and wings. It comes with the twin buster rifle, beam saber, and a display base. This beautiful recreation of mech designer Hajime Katoki is a great gift for any anime or Gundam fan you know.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

