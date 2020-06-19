Become the Grillmaster of the Universe With These $15 Thermometer Tongs

Brookstone Digital Thermometer Grilling Tongs Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The hardest thing about grilling is knowing if your meats are cooked thoroughly . I f you aren’t a veteran of outdoor food preparation this can be stressful . Brookstone says no more! You can become the grillmaster you’ve always wanted with these digital thermometer tongs. They are also just $15, that’s 63% less than what they should be. T his deal ends in fifteen hours unless they sell out before then.

There are seven pre-programmed settings depending on what kind of meat you’re grilling. These tongs have a ‘doneness’ alarm to help with that confusion I spoke to earlier. The temperatures are easy to see because you get the one you want and what the current temperature is. So when they both are the same a little alram goes off. You can absolutely use these in your kitchen as well. The tongs take AAA batteries and are dishwasher safe.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.