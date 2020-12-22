It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Become the Deal Knight With up to 59% off Batman Animated Series/Film Box Sets

Image: Andrew Hayward
Want to put the Caped Crusader under the tree later this week, or just in the mood to revisit the Dark Knight’s animated adventures? In any case, Amazon is holding a big sale on movie and TV box sets today, and there’s a few Batman picks in the bunch.

You can snag the Batman 80th Anniversary Collection, a Blu-ray set of 18 feature-length animated films, for just $37 right now—a 59% savings. There’s also Batman Beyond: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for $35 or DVD for $24, while Batman: The Complete Animated Series is $55 on Blu-ray or $30 on DVD.

The sale also includes non-Batman sets, too, with highlights including the Jurassic World 5-Movie 4K Collection for $40, The Land Before Time 14-Film DVD Collection for under $17, and The Mummy Ultimate Collection on Blu-ray for $12.

