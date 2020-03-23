It's all consuming.
Become The Best Home Cook With This $34 Knife Set

Ignacia
15-Piece Knife Set | $34 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
15-Piece Knife Set | $34 | Amazon

If you’re suddenly thrown into making home meals, but don’t have the right tools, then look no further than the Esnonmus kitchen knife set. It’s only $34, which is a whopping 50% off of its $60 list price. The knife set includes a chef knife, slicing knife, bread knife, as well as tons of steak knives. They’re made out of high carbon stainless steel, so they’ll be with you with every chop of a carrot or every carving of a chicken. You also get a handy wood block, as well as a knife sharpener! I’d hop on this deal before it’s gone.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

