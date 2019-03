Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re already a mechanical keyboard convert, the next logical step in the hobby is to start buying fancy keycap sets. PBT keys don’t get as worn down and shiny as the ABS keys that probably came with your keyboard, and these NPKC black and gray sets are marked down to $26 on Amazon right now, from the usual $30.



Choose from the standard top print, the trendy side print, or go full hard mode and go with the blank keys.