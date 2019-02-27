Image: REI

It already made sense to join REI’s Co-op membership program; for just $20, you’re a member for life, and have access to perks like a 10% back annual dividend, access to in-store REI Garage Sales, and special pricing on REI Outdoor School classes and REI Adventures trips. But now through March 21, it makes even more sense to join, because you can pretty much do it for free.

Make a purchase of at least $100 at REI during that time period, plus add the $20 membership to your cart, and use promo code JOINREI to snag the deal. You’ll then receive $20 toward your next purchase in the form of a member bonus card, which basically cancels out your membership sign-up fee. At that point, all that’s left to do is get outside and do something fun will all your new REI gear and status. Happy trails!