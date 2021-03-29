Become a Brick Artist With LEGO Art Sets for $96

LEGO Art Sets Image : Best Buy

LEGO Art Sets | $96 Each | Best Buy

Do you love the fine art of LEGO, but also the fine art of art? What if there was a way to combine those two passions into one Mega Art? Well good news, my cultured brickheads. There is! LEGO has a series of “art” sets that lets you piece together paintings. You essentially get a canvas and a colorful selection of beads that you can stick onto it. Follow the directions and you’ll create portraits of pop culture icons like Iron Man, Darth Maul, or Marilyn Monroe. Or you can put them together completely wrong and make absolutely nothing. Either way, you can hang it up on a wall when you’re done, so consider this a DIY poster. You can grab some sets from Best Buy for $96 today.