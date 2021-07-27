Become a Weird Cat Raccoon Rabbit Thing in Biomutant for Only $54 on Xbox

Biomutant (XBO/XSX) | $54 | Microsoft

Explore a post apocalyptic open-world while combining Kung-Fu melee with shooting combat and mutant abilities. Also, you’re a cat. Or maybe you’re a raccoon. It’s some kind of rodent I think . It’s almost all rodents at once. Well, Biomutant sure stands out as having an interesting look and feel to its world . You can download it for Xbox One or Xbox Series X for only $54. A 10% discount isn’t a whole lot, but this game did just release like a month ago. S o go ahead and reap the rewards of waiting by saving $6.