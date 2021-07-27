It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Become a Weird Cat Raccoon Rabbit Thing in Biomutant for Only $54 on Xbox

Fight your way through a deadly post-apocalyptic world as this furry little guy.

By
Joe Tilleli
Screenshot: THQ Nordic
Explore a post apocalyptic open-world while combining Kung-Fu melee with shooting combat and mutant abilities. Also, you’re a cat. Or maybe you’re a raccoon. It’s some kind of rodent I think. It’s almost all rodents at once. Well, Biomutant sure stands out as having an interesting look and feel to its world. You can download it for Xbox One or Xbox Series X for only $54. A 10% discount isn’t a whole lot, but this game did just release like a month ago. So go ahead and reap the rewards of waiting by saving $6.

