Become a Simp for These Sims With Best Buy's The Sims 4 Sale

The Sims 4 (PC) | $20 | Best Buy

The Sims 4 + Island Living Bundle (XBO) | $25 | Best Buy

The Sims 4 + Island Living Bundle (PS4 ) | $25 | Best Buy

It’s 2021 and it’s time to get back into The Sims. The classic life simulator series has been kicking all this time with consistent updates. The Sims 4 is now a robust package, complete with tons of extra add-ons. To put it bluntly, I’m a simp for these Sims. I love ‘em, I’d do anything for them. I only speak Simlish now. If you’d like to get obsessed with these digital babblers, Best Buy is currently running a sale on The Sims 4. You can gr ab the PC version for $20 (plus some discounted DLC) or a console version that includes the Island Living DLC for $25. The life simulator is a perfect getaway from real life, so come on in, the water’s fine. But be careful because I will remove the ladder from the pool once you’re in here.