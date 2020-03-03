It's all consuming.
Become A Real Adult With This Rubbermaid Food Storage Set

Ignacia
Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Food Storage Set | $19 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Food Storage Set | $19 | Amazon

Real adults have real food storage containers to fit all their leftovers in. Luckily, these Rubbermaid leak-proof containers will do you a solid. The pack of two are only $19, and made of hard plastic that you can microwave and throw in the dishwasher without worrying about them getting destroyed. Not only that, put the plastic is stain and odor-resistant, so yes, you can store your spaghetti sauce without having the eternal red stain for months and months. Make sure to grab a set before they’re gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

