Become a Meal Prepping Master With the Help of a $29 Set of Glass Food Storage Containers

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Bayco Glass Food Storage Containers | $29 | Amazon | Clip coupon
I’m done with plastic Tupperware and the like. It’s glass all the way for me now.
I was sick of the way I couldn’t store things like spaghetti sauce without staining the containers, and I never was quite comfortable microwaving them either, which meant using MORE dishes to eat my leftovers for lunch. But no more!
You can make the switch now too for a great deal. Grab this nine-piece set of Bayco glass food storage containers for just $29 when you clip the $5 off coupon on Amazon.
Advertisement