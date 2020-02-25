It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Become A Kitchen Master With This Three-Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
308
Save
Cast Iron Skillet Set | $27 | Woot
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Cast Iron Skillet Set | $27 | Woot

If you have any kind of experience cooking, then you would know that a good cast iron skillet is a staple in any kitchen — novice or expert. Well, with this $27 deal from Woot, you can get three! That basically means you can fry an egg, make pancakes with the crispy, buttery edges everyone loves, and perfectly sear a steak whenever you have the craving.

Advertisement

The best part about these cast iron skillets? All of them are pre-seasoned, so you don’t have to go through the trouble of picking your favorite oil, spreading it around the pan, and then placing it in the oven to dry. You know that takes forever, but it is essential to the magic of a cast iron skillet. Now, you don’t even have to bother with any of it and get straight to cooking. Sounds like you need to grab this deal before it’s gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save Big on a Gaming Monitor or Laptop During This One-Day Amazon Sale

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Is Down to $45 Right Now

Behold, GIF Peanut Butter

Do Yourself (And Your Butt) a Favor—Invest In This Discounted Charmin Toilet Paper Pack