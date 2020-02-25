Become A Kitchen Master With This Three-Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set

Cast Iron Skillet Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Cast Iron Skillet Set | $27 | Woot



If you have any kind of experience cooking, then you would know that a good cast iron skillet is a staple in any kitchen — novice or expert. Well, with this $27 deal from Woot, you can get three! That basically means you can fry an egg, make pancakes with the crispy, buttery edges everyone loves, and perfectly sear a steak whenever you have the craving.

Advertisement

The best part about these cast iron skillets? All of them are pre-seasoned, so you don’t have to go through the trouble of picking your favorite oil, spreading it around the pan, and then placing it in the oven to dry. You know that takes forever, but it is essential to the magic of a cast iron skillet. Now, you don’t even have to bother with any of it and get straight to cooking. Sounds like you need to grab this deal before it’s gone!