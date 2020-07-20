Become a Grill Master on the Go for Just $79

Coleman Stand Up Charcoal Grill Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Coleman Stand Up Charcoal Grill | $79 | MorningSave



Summer means cookouts for most people, or at least it did. As we navigate what’s proper and what we are comfortable with the summer BBQ has taken a new shape. If you’re lucky enough to have a backyard maybe you’ve had a few friends correctly social distancing over for hamburgers and hangouts. Whether you’re staying in place during the dog days or headed out into the wild this easy to travel grill station will perk up any pleasant picnic for just $79.

Although the legs are durable and steel you can set this delightful grill station from Coleman up pretty much anywhere. The side handles ensure smooth transport too. It’s easy to fill with coal and shouldn’t be too hard to get that fire going with just a match. The grill surface is designed for an even heat that you can control. It’s also built for easy clean up with the removable charcoal tray so no extra mess when bringing this thing back home. It’s also rustproof so if it’s left outside it’ll still be good as new no matter how many times you use it this summer season.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.