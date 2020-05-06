It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Become a Crazy Plant Parent With 20% off DIY Terrarium Kits

Sheilah Villari
Photo: Etsy
20% off Terrarium Kits | Etsy

If you’re like me you’ve been buying flowers and plants to bring a little life into your home while sheltering in place. It quite literally breathes life into your living quarters and since we’re here the majority of our days why not make it look pretty too. Building your own terrarium lets you customize the way you like and it’s also a fun way to pass the time. This coastal kit is 20% off and lets you do just that.

The one pictured comes with an air plant but all the kits at the Simply Crafty Shop are currently 20% off so you have plenty to pick from.

Sent from Massachusetts in one to two days. Shipping is $9.

