Become a Blair Waldorf Pastel Queen With This Halogen/Atlantic-Pacific Sale

Sheilah Villari
There’s no way Blair Eadie wasn’t inspired by the other Blaire style icon when designing this collection with Halogen. I mean there is a freaking headband! Lots of pink and bright pastels flow through this collection currently 30% off at Nordstrom where this line can exclusively be found.

Cute structured blazers, classic a-line skirts with tulle, floral utility dresses, and bows. This is one of the most whimsical and feminine collections I’ve seen in a while and every piece has me thinking of Blair Cornelia Waldorf. Thrown on this organza skirt and these platform sneakers dream about your fabulous Upper East Side life. Nates and Chucks not included.

Nordstrom is currently offering free shipping on all orders.

