Become a Blair Waldorf Pastel Queen With This Halogen/Atlantic-Pacific Sale

30% off Halogen/Atlantic-Pacific Graphic : Sheilah Villari

30% off Halogen/Atlantic-Pacific | Nordstrom

There’s no way Blair Eadie wasn’t inspired by the other Blaire style icon when designing this collection with Halogen . I mean there is a freaking headband ! Lots of pink and bright pastels flow through this collection currently 30% off at Nordstrom where this line can exclusively be found.

Advertisement

Cute structured blazers, c lassic a-line skirts with tulle, floral utility d resses, and bows. This is one of the most whimsical and feminine collections I’ve seen in a while and every piece has me thinking o f Blair Cornelia Waldorf . Thrown on this organza skirt and these platform sneakers dream about your fabulous Upper East Side life. Nates and Chucks not included.

Nordstrom is currently offering free shipping o n all orders.