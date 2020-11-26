Because Our Pets Deserve a Fancy Gift Too, Take 20% off These Mint Macaroon Dog Treats

Bonne et Filou Dog Macaroons Image : Sheilah Villari

Bonne et Filou Dog Macaroons | $20 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Our best boys and girls should be on our gift list too. They deserve a fancy treat for being such gems and putting up with us this year. And what’s the fanciest treat of all? Macaroons! Bonne et Filou specialize in pupper versions of the french patisseries a nd right now you can save 20% on a box of mint ones, just clip the coupon.

You’ll get 6 doggy macarons handmade from a 100% natural recipe crafted right here in the USA. This box specifically is made with oat flour, honey, coconut oil, and mint yogurt filling. The mint actually helps if your furry best friend has some bad breath. They’ve also been designed to give your pup a long-lasting chew so they won’t just be chowing these down. They can actually enjoy it. All dog sizes can partake but if you have an itty bitty furball maybe cut it into smaller portions . Each batch comes in a beautifully decorated box as if delivered right from a French cafe. They have a one-year shelf life and don’t need to be refrigerated. This is the perfect luxury gift for the best pooch . They earned something nice in 2020.

This will ship for free for Pr ime members .