Because Our Good Boys Can Be Messy Boys Here Are 150 Burt’s Bees Dog Wipes for $18

Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Dogs are the best but that doesn’t mean they are always the cleanest. Totally not their fault, they were built to explore. It’s our job as fur parents to make sure we keep them clean and happy. If like me you have an adventurous pooch dog wipes are always at the ready. Today grab 150 (or 3 packs) of doggy wipes from Burt’s Bees for just $18. These are normally $27 so this a great deal if you have a messy doggo or multiple ones.

These are great to clean furry faces after meals or wipe away tears if you have a fussy pupper. The wipes help quickly get rid of a smelly situation or dirt, mud, and whatnot. These are also a wonderful option for in-between bathtime. Because it’s Bert’s you know they’re made with natural ingredients like their go-to honey. That element actually works as a natural cleanser so it helps keeps coats clean and rich in all the oils it still needs. They can be used from the top of the nose to the tip of the tail. And paws! Oh, the paws are always what needs cleaning in my house. Bert’s wipes are pH balanced and are safe for even puppies. They are also veterinarian recommended and free of any scent, sulfates, or chemicals and won’t harm your fur baby in any way.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

