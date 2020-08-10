Because One Dude Asked Here's the Tenga Flex and You Can Save $21 on It

Tenga Flex WELL Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Tenga Flex | $48 | Ella Paradise | Use Code WELL



When I was at another site (name redacted) we did a piece on Tenga after they joked about making a robot vibrator. As a thank you gift they sent me a box of everything they had in their current line-up. I could only really use one of the items. Tenga specializes in male pleasure aids. I have seen and touched most of their mastubators, strokers, and vibrators. So I do actually know something about this. The Tenga Flex gives the tingles and embrace you are looking for and with the code WELL you can save $21.

The spiral insides create a titillating feel with a pleasant suction. As with most of their masturbators the flexible casing gives you the choice of what you need grip-wise. All the Tenga products are easy to clean with their removable elastomer sleeves. Please clean them! It’s super simple with even just water and it’ll keep it intact longer. I’d like to recommend the white color for reasons but to each their own.

