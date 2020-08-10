It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleBeauty

Because One Dude Asked Here's the Tenga Flex and You Can Save $21 on It

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsElla Paradis Deals
3.6K
1
Save
Tenga Flex | $48 | Ella Paradise | Use Code WELL
Tenga Flex | $48 | Ella Paradise | Use Code WELL
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Tenga Flex | $48 | Ella Paradise | Use Code WELL

When I was at another site (name redacted) we did a piece on Tenga after they joked about making a robot vibrator. As a thank you gift they sent me a box of everything they had in their current line-up. I could only really use one of the items. Tenga specializes in male pleasure aids. I have seen and touched most of their mastubators, strokers, and vibrators. So I do actually know something about this. The Tenga Flex gives the tingles and embrace you are looking for and with the code WELL you can save $21.

Advertisement

The spiral insides create a titillating feel with a pleasant suction. As with most of their masturbators the flexible casing gives you the choice of what you need grip-wise. All the Tenga products are easy to clean with their removable elastomer sleeves. Please clean them! It’s super simple with even just water and it’ll keep it intact longer. I’d like to recommend the white color for reasons but to each their own.

Free shipping on orders over $49.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Masks, But Make Them Fashion! Grab Five for $25

I Tried Three Pairs of True Wireless Earbuds. And I Have Opinions

Monday's Best Deals: Anker PowerWave Sense Pad, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, 4000A Peak Jump Starter, Nordstrom Rack Face Masks, and More

Vava's Smart Thermometer is Only $45 [Exclusive]