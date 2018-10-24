This Big Joe “bean bag” is big enough to share, and it’s never been cheaper than it is right now. It probably won’t end up in your living room anytime soon, but it’s a killer addition to a game room/basement/man cave. And in terms of comfort and noise, forget what you think you know about bean bags: this one’s filled with soft and silent shredded memory foam.
