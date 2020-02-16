Beauty Lovers, TooFaced Is Having A Sale On Bronzers, Highlighters, And Blushes For Today Only

Too Faced 25% Off Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I love makeup. There, I said it. I f you’re reading this you probably love it as well. Well I’ll just cut to the chase — TooFaced is having a huge 25% off sale on all their bronzers, highlighters, and blushes! You know what this means, right?! It means you can now stock up on all the things that can make your face pop and glow. I personally love their Chocolate Soleil bronzer, but to each their own. Go ahead and grab a few things, as a treat. You’ll thank you later.

