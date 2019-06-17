Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Up to 25% Off Select Ceiling Fans | Home Depot



Has your ceiling fan been around since before you moved in? The average ceiling fan apparently is only meant to be used for a maximum of 10 years. If yours looks much older than that, it is time to replace it. Thankfully, you can get up to 25% Off Select Ceiling Fans at Home Depot today. You can get a Home Decorators Collection 52" Artshire LED Natural Iron Ceiling Fan for $139 or an Ellard 52" LED Matte White Ceiling Fan for only $90.