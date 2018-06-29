Graphic: Erica Offutt

Roll in one of these RolliCool portable air conditioner units in your bedroom, living room, garage, or anywhere else that might need a little extra cooling this summer. All of them are at least $100 off in today’s Gold Box, and double as heaters and dehumidifiers so you can use them year-round.

They have three Alexa-enabled units to pick from, all with the same features but varying in size. The COOL100h puts out the most power. The description doesn’t say an ideal room size, but compared to other 14,000 BTU models, I’d guess around a 700 sqft room. If the room you’re trying to cool isn’t quite that big, the COOL310 should be good for a 550 sqft room, and the COOL208 for anything smaller.

