Beat the Heat With Some New Dresses From Express, Now Buy One Get One for $20

Womens Dresses Buy 1, Get 1 $20 | Express

It’s getting warmer and warmer, and a great way to beat the heat and not fret over your outfit is... a dress! But anyone whose gone dress shopping before can tell you, they’re pretty expensive. This weekend only at Express, you can buy one dress, and get a second one for just $20. It’s a damn good deal!

Express has a fine selection of dresses too. Take this Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, for example. Maybe not the best for summer, but a nice look nevertheless. The Ruffle Fit And Flare Dress, on the other hand, will certainly keep you cool, and look great to boot. If you chose these two, you’d be paying $120, which is quite the deal for two dresses.

Hurry though, as this sale ends Sunday.