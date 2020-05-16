It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Beat the Heat With Some New Dresses From Express, Now Buy One Get One for $20

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
11
Save
Womens Dresses Buy 1, Get 1 $20 | Express
Womens Dresses Buy 1, Get 1 $20 | Express
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

Womens Dresses Buy 1, Get 1 $20 | Express

It’s getting warmer and warmer, and a great way to beat the heat and not fret over your outfit is... a dress! But anyone whose gone dress shopping before can tell you, they’re pretty expensive. This weekend only at Express, you can buy one dress, and get a second one for just $20. It’s a damn good deal!

Advertisement

Express has a fine selection of dresses too. Take this Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, for example. Maybe not the best for summer, but a nice look nevertheless. The Ruffle Fit And Flare Dress, on the other hand, will certainly keep you cool, and look great to boot. If you chose these two, you’d be paying $120, which is quite the deal for two dresses.

Hurry though, as this sale ends Sunday.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Yet Again, It's Time to Save Princess Peach In Paper Mario: The Origami King for Nintendo Switch

The Bellesa Vibrators Are Mid-Priced, High-Quality Sex Toys (and One Design Is ~Mind-blowing~)

The Best True Wireless Earbuds That Won't Break the Bank

Have Couple's Sexy Time With a Hard-To-Resist Vibrator Bundle