Photo: MySheetsRock

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

15% Off Temperature-Regulating Sheets | My Sheets Rock | Promo code FIREWORKS

Have you ever flipped your pill0w over during the summer, expecting the cool side, but you only got some more hot pillow? Yeah, sleeping when it is hot outside can really suck, especially if you don’t have central air. If you’ve wanted to try out temperature-regulating sheets, now is a perfect time. You can get 15% off My Sheets Rock at with the promo code FIREWORKS. My Sheets Rock makes their bed sheets using the highest-grade bamboo rayon to keep you cool, no matter how hot it is.