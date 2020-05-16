Beat People Up Safely From Home With Soulcalibur VI and the Season Pass for $35

Soulcalibur VI: Standard Edition | $20 | Amazon

Soulcalibur VI: Season Pass | $15 | Amazon

Advertisement

Need to beat some people up? Beat down some enemies and practice proper social distancing standards with Soulcalibur VI! The fighting game is on sale on the PS4 for just $20 on Amazon, and better yet, the PS4 Season Pass if $15 (usually $25) ! So, you can get the complete Soulcalibur experience for $35, and that’s a pretty nice price.

One of the premier “fighting people with weapons” series, Soulcalibur VI is a blast to play, but it’s probably most well-known for its extensive character creator. People have... uh, made some pretty interesting things in it:

Advertisement

If character creation isn’t your thing, though, this fighting game has two meaty story modes to work through—one of them long enough to more than justify the purchase price. And, of course, you can go online afterwards and probably get trashed by the competition! What? That’s just me? Well... it’s still fun.