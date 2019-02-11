Graphic: Shep McAllister

Praise Zeus, Elysium is an excellent board game, and it’s never been cheaper than it is today.

Designed for 2-4 players, you play the role of a Greek demigod trying to earn your spot on Mount Olympus.

Recruit heroes, acquire artifacts, undertake quests and earn the favour of the gods. When your allies fulfill their destiny, they enter Elysium, and contribute to your legend. Once all the tales are written, a single demigod will join the Olympians.

Just don’t let all that power go to your head.