Beach Days Are Here, so Grab a Colorful Lacoste Beach Towel for 58% Off

Things are kind of normal again, I guess. Either way, ‘tis the season for good weather and outdoor lounging. Whether it be poolside , on the beach, or in a park, you can never go wrong with a new beach towel. All twelve of Lacoste’s Beach Towels are currently on sale for just $17. I’m a big fan of Lacoste and have a set of their bath towels. These are made of just the same quality. Each is constructed of terry cloth and cotton to be both soft and absorbent. Lightweight to toss in your bag but durable enough to withstand a season of fun in the sun. Toss in the wash when needed, and each features the classic crocodile, either big or small depending on selection . Lots of vibrant colors and patterns to pick from to bring a little preppiness to your summer.

