Be Your Own Maverick With This Aviator Watch for Only $69, Volleyball Not Required

Stuhrling Classic Aviator Watch Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Stuhrling Classic Aviator Watch | $69 | SideDeal

Watches are one of those accessories that can instantly elevate a look or tie one together. SideDeal has this beautiful Aviator 3916 to soar you into the danger zone. It’s marked down 83% and is currently $69. Nice.

It comes in three styles: Silver-Black, Silver-Brown, or Black-Green. It’s got luminous hands and index markers so it’s easy to spot the time in low light. The strap is real leather and the caseback (41mm) is stainless steel. It’s water-resistant if you’re the adventurous athletic kind. Which this Aviator definitely gives off the vibes of a too cool outdoorsy type, especially in the black/green color.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

